John Aldridge insists that Liverpool remain the “better team”.

Former Reds forward John Aldridge believes that Manchester United are an “ordinary” team without stars Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Aldridge believes Jurgen Klopp’s side can lay down a serious marker against their rivals on Sunday if they stick to what they’re good at and claims that they are the “better team”.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United have been reliant on individual brilliance to bail them out on several occasions during the 2020-21 season. However, that approach has served them well, providing them with a chance to head to Merseyside on Sunday as Premier League leaders.

Liverpool themselves have struggled for consistency and face a steep challenge to retain their crown this season.

However, Aldridge believes that Liverpool remain considerably stronger than United and will prove as much when given a chance to put down a title marker.

“You can give the strikers as much finishing as they want or work through drills with the defence but Jurgen Klopp will be making his players aware of what United are good at this week,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“What they are good at is getting the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford on the ball – they’re the danger.

“The rest of their team is pretty ordinary, they’d be coming in fifth or sixth place but those two make them into a team.

“Klopp won’t be going overboard on United this week because we are a better team and we’ve proved that. They’ve simply come closer and it’s about getting the lads to show we mean business.

#OnThisDay in 2008, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Manchester United hat-trick in a thrashing of Newcastle ⚽️pic.twitter.com/t0fcMF99g0 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 12, 2021

“We’re in the business part of the season and we need to start now, with the likes of United in particular. It’s time to get back on track.”

“It’s up to us to do what we’re good at.”

Aldridge also outlined what the Reds need to do to neutralise the Red Devils.

“United can only play one way and they can’t defend,” he explained.

“They’ll back themselves on the break with the pace they’ve got upfront but I don’t think the fans would be allowing that!

“I think it’ll be a pretty open game and they’ll sense our weaknesses in trying to hit long balls between young Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“That’s what teams do, they pinpoint that area because our full-backs get forward and take up advanced positions, so then we struggle.

🔴 @ManUtd are averaging three goals per #PL away match this season (21 in seven) The highest goals per game average away from home across a PL season is 2.5, by Liverpool in 2013/14#BURMUN pic.twitter.com/FiW5QTxJTo — Premier League (@premierleague) January 12, 2021

“Teams have a lot of quality and players who can put the ball in difficult areas with people chasing them – the likes of which Rashford will do.

“United will be working to capitalise on that area but it’s up to us to do what we’re good at. And that is scoring goals at Anfield.”

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Manchester United, marcus rashford, ole gunnar solskjaer