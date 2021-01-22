“The front three have lost their mojo.”

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge took aim at Liverpool‘s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and claimed that they can have few complaints about the criticism currently being directed at them.

The trio have been struggling to score in their usual vein in the last few games and Aldridge feels that the “front three have lost their mojo”.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side faced off against Sean Dyche’s Burnley at Anfield on Thursday night. The game remained scoreless until a late penalty from Ashley Barnes secured three points for the Clarets.

The result brought the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten home run to a close as well as extending their goal-scoring drought to four Premier League games.

Not many would’ve predicted the season to turn out as it has for the reigning champions – especially given that they’ve got some of the fiercest attackers in world football in their ranks.

Both Salah and Firmino were dropped from the starting XI in favour of Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Klopp then brought them on in the second half with the game still scoreless but all three failed to influence the game.

Writing in his piece for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge singled out the three attackers for criticism.

“The front three are getting fingers pointed at them and quite rightly so because you’re paid to score goals,” wrote the Irishman.

“You’re on a lot of money to score goals and you have to do it. Centre-forwards have to score one in every two games basically and they’re not doing it.”

Aldridge also admitted that he was puzzled at how a free-scoring team like Liverpool could end up struggling to score as they are now.

He also felt that the team’s defence have been exceptional despite a lot of doubt being cast over it.

The former Ireland striker opined that the attacking trio are currently lacking in confidence.

4 – This is the first time a Jürgen Klopp side has gone four league games without scoring since his Mainz side did so in the Bundesliga, between November and December 2006. Throwback. pic.twitter.com/0rvM29BG9D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2021

“It’s the attacking part and the front three have lost their mojo,” he explained.

“They look a pale shadow of the players we know they can be. The ball isn’t falling for them and the confidence isn’t there.”

