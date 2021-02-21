Share and Enjoy !

Joey Barton has responded to Jadon Sancho’s German accent.

Former Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has offered a humourous response to Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho‘s interview accent.

England winger Sancho was caught speaking in a German accent during his post-match interview on Saturday, following his team’s 4-0 victory over Schalke.

Jadon Sancho.

Sancho featured in Dortmund‘s comprehensive victory over the Royal Blues and put in a brilliant performance.

The England international opened the scoring in the 42nd minute before assisting teammate Erling Haaland later in the match.

However, it was what followed after the full-time whistle that has caused a stir among fans. Sancho appeared alongside Haaland for a post-game interview and his ‘German’ accent caught many by surprise.

What has happened to Jadon Sancho’s accent 😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/bMSPGa7PpO — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 20, 2021

Joey Barton reacts.

The 20-year-old’s interview quickly went viral and sparked ridicule from some viewers. Most notably, Sancho’s interview came to the attention of former Rangers man, Barton.

The 38-year-old has previously found himself in a similar situation when he played for Marseille during the 2012-13 season.

During a press conference, the Englishman was caught speaking in a French accent, not unlike Sancho’s recent gaffe.

As such, the ex-England international took to social media and responded to Sancho’s interview with a hilarious tweet.

“Don’t worry @Sanchooo10, happens to the best of us,” Barton tweeted with two laughing emojis.

Sancho on the Schalke win.

Accent aside, Sancho shared his thoughts on the match and expressed his delight at grabbing three points against Schalke.

“I know for this club, that this game is everything,” the ex-Manchester City man said.

“So I knew today that was a big one for the fans.

“Especially because they can’t celebrate it with us, I had to show to the camera that it was very important to us.

“I’m just very happy and delighted for the win. We just have to carry on this form for the next game.”

