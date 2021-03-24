Joey Barton on why Steven Gerrard has achieved ‘greatness’ as Rangers boss

“He’s achieved greatness.”

Joey Barton has praised current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard for making “history” at the club.

Barton explained that Gerrard’s willingness to take on the responsibility of delivering the club’s 55th Scottish Premiership title has helped him achieve “greatness” at the Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has earned plaudits for leading the Gers to their first league crown since 2011, in just his third year in charge of the club.

The Glasgow team remain unbeaten in the league and sit 20 points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the league table.

Gerrard’s managerial exploits have attracted attention from clubs in England, most notably, from his former team Liverpool.

While the 40-year-old has played down any hopes of returning to Merseyside anytime soon, it seems inevitable that he will return to Anfield in a coaching capacity someday.

Barton on Gerrard.

Barton, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, claimed that the former England international would eventually become a “top manager”.

“I think he’s on that pathway to becoming a top manager,” Barton said.

“You look at the goals conceded in the league table this year – people will look at Scottish football and the level of it – but look at the goals conceded and the performances in Europe.

“For a Scottish side to have done as well as they have in European competition, they deserve massive credit for that.”

Barton also believes that Gerrard has achieved “greatness” with Rangers after winning the league crown this season.

“The price of greatness is responsibility and Stevie went up to Rangers and took on that responsibility,” the former Rangers midfielder continued.

“I think off the backside of it, he’s achieved greatness. To be the manager that gets them back to the first title, and 55, that’s history.

“He’s already got it all at Liverpool and in English football, but he now gets that in Scotland and I know just how special that can be, and I’m so happy for them all.”

