Former Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton believes that Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante cannot be compared to Premier League greats such as Roy Keane, Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard.

Barton claimed that the World Cup winner “wouldn’t have lasted a minute” against the aforementioned legendary players.

Kante is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the sport ever since he burst onto the scene with Leicester City over five years ago.

The Frenchman garnered widespread acclaim for his defensive contributions during the Foxes’ miraculous 2016 title win under Claudio Ranieri.

He later moved to Chelsea and won a second league title with the Blues.

In 2018, the 29-year-old also played an instrumental role in helping his national team France win their second World Cup trophy in Russia.

Barton on Kante.

However, despite the former Caen man’s impressive achievements, Barton is of the opinion that he wouldn’t be able to compete against the likes of Keane, Lampard or Gerrard.

“Some people think (that) the level of the Premier League has gone up. I think it’s gone down,” the 38-year-old said on The Robbie Fowler podcast.

“I had a discussion the other day about who we’ve played against.

Your (Frank) Lampards, (Steven) Gerrards, (Michael) Essiens, (Paul) Scholes, (Patrick) Vieiras, (Roy) Keanes. The creme de menthe of midfielders.

“They talk to me now about N’Golo Kante being an enforcer. I’ve played against N’Golo Kante.

“He wouldn’t have lasted a minute. They were all 6’4 machines.”

Barton on Fleetwood.

Barton also opened up on his departure from Fleetwood Town and claimed that he paid for the backroom staff’s wages himself because he wanted the club to succeed.

“I was paying for (the) staff. I was paying for stuff for some of the lads myself because I wanted Fleetwood to win,” Barton explained.

“I offered to pay for Leuts (Jayson Leutwiler). He (owner Andy Pilley) said no and I knew at that point he wanted to dictate the team.”

