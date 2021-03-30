Joey Barton could face legal action for angry tirade against ex-Bristol Rovers coaches

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton could be facing legal action following his stinging criticism of his predecessors Paul Tisdale and Ben Garner.

Last Friday, Barton claimed that his coaching forerunners set the Bristol players “up for failure” and added that their training sessions were a “farce”.

Now, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed that “lawyers have been contacted” in the wake of Barton’s comments against Tisdale and Garner.

Joey Barton.

Barton was appointed as the Bristol Rovers manager back in February, with the club in the midst of a relegation battle.

Most recently, Rovers lost 1-0 to Sunderland on Saturday, leaving them second to last in the League One table, with 34 points from 38 games.

Last Friday, Barton took the opportunity to criticise Tisdale and Garner for being “negligent” during their spells at the club.

Garner was appointed as the Rovers boss in December 2019 and remained in charge until his sack in November 2020.

The Englishman was then replaced by Tisdale, who lasted just 19 matches before receiving his marching orders in February 2021.

Barton on Garner and Tisdale.

“They’ve set these boys up for failure and we’ve got to try to reverse that trend,” Barton said in a press conference.

“Whatever has gone before me has been negligent. If they were doctors, they should certainly be struck off for what’s gone on here before.

“I could show you the footage of the training sessions. They’re a farce. It wasn’t done correctly.

“How do I know that? Look at the league table. Look at the fact two managers have been removed from the job.

“Two-and-a-half-hour sessions on a Friday — what chance have the lads got?

“It’s like having a 15-round spar the night before you have a 12-round scrap. What chance have you got? You’re going to get your head punched in.

“It’s because they don’t know what it’s like to go in the ring, the Colosseum. They’ve read it in a book and they’ve done it on a course and they don’t know. It’s criminal.

“Those coaches will probably want to take me to task on that and I’ll have absolutely no issue in showing them exactly what they got wrong and where they got it wrong, and they’ll be better coaches for it.

“If they want to get on the phone and have a conversation with me, no problem at all.”

