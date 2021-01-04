Barton has parted ways with Fleetwood with immediate effect.

Former Manchester City star Joey Barton has left Fleetwood Town after nearly three years of managing the club.

The former Newcastle player took charge of the League One outfit in 2018.

The club confirmed the news in an official statement on their website and via their Twitter.

“Fleetwood Town can confirm manager Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.

Read More About: fleetwood town, joey barton