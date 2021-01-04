Barton has parted ways with Fleetwood with immediate effect.
Former Manchester City star Joey Barton has left Fleetwood Town after nearly three years of managing the club.
The former Newcastle player took charge of the League One outfit in 2018.
The club confirmed the news in an official statement on their website and via their Twitter.
“Fleetwood Town can confirm manager Joey Barton has left the club with immediate effect.
“We would like to thank Joey for his work during his time at Highbury Stadium and wish him success in the future.”
Barton endured a mixed two and a half years at the League One club and leaves the Fishermen in 10th after 20 matches this season. The club have enjoyed just a solitary win in eight games, though they are just three points off the play-offs.
The ex-Queens Park Rangers star enjoyed a fine start to his managerial career with the Cod Army, guiding them to the playoffs in the previous season.
However, Fleetwood ended up losing in the semi-finals to Wycombe, 6-3 on aggregate, with the Chairboys later clinching promotion to the Championship.
2021.
Let’s dance.
— Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) January 1, 2021
Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.
Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.
Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.
Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.
Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?
You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser
Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade
Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final
Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football
Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History
Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade
Read More About: fleetwood town, joey barton