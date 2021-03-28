Joey Barton names the defender he would pick in dream team over Virgil van Dijk

“I’d rather have Baresi in my time.”

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has revealed the defender that he would pick for his dream team over Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Barton admitted that he would have legendary Italian centre-back Franco Baresi in his side over Van Dijk. Barton claimed that while Virgil is an “outstanding” defender, Baresi would never let any striker “have a moment”.

Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk made the switch from Southampton to Liverpool back in January 2018 for £75 million. The transfer fee was, at the time, a world-record sum for a defender.

“Obviously there is a lot of money being paid but I can’t do anything about that money, I can’t do anything about the price – nobody can,” Van Dijk said after his move was announced.

However, over three years since his arrival at Anfield, few would argue that the Dutchman hasn’t been worth every penny that the Reds shelled out for him.

During the 2019/20 campaign, en route to winning their maiden Premier League crown, Jurgen Klopp‘s team kept 15 clean sheets in the league.

Additionally, they conceded just 33 goals in 38 games, which was the best record of all the teams that finished in the top six that season and Van Dijk’s crucial role cannot be overstated.

Barton on Van Dijk.

Barton, speaking in a press conference, hailed Van Dijk as a “colossus” for Liverpool.

“I asked the boys yesterday who is the best defender of the modern era. The names start coming out: Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Ramos, Ashley Cole,” Barton said.

“Virgil van Dijk is a god. He’s 6ft 85in (sic), he’s got muscles everywhere, not a blemish on his face, modelling contracts everywhere, he’s a colossus.”

However, the 38-year-old admitted that he would rather have 1982 World Cup winner Baresi in his line-up over the Holland international.

“But your flipside of that is Franco Baresi who looks like someone who’s been dragged in off the street, and I’m telling you I’d rather have Baresi in my time,” Barton added.

“Virgil is outstanding, but Baresi, for the competition and the way he competed and used his body and never let the striker have a moment. That’s an attitude, not a physical output.”

Read More About: joey barton, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Premier League, virgil van dijk