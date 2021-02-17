Share and Enjoy !

“Messi looked disinterested.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has warned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over signing Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

Cole criticised the Argentina international following Barcelona’s 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Englishman felt that Messi appeared “disinterested” during the match and claimed that it would be a “gamble” for City to sign him if he continues to play like that.

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona welcomed PSG to the Nou Camp for the first leg of their Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

Despite having home advantage, the Blaugrana ended up getting thrashed 4-1 by the reigning French champions.

Kylian Mbappe grabbed all the headlines with his stunning performance on the night, becoming just the third visiting player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona.

Messi, meanwhile, opened the scoring in the game with a penalty in the 27th minute. However, his effort was cancelled out just five minutes later after Mbappe equalised for the visitors.

For the rest of the night, Messi struggled to get involved in the match and endured one of his poorest performances of the season.

Cole criticises Messi.

Speaking after the game, Cole criticised Messi and claimed that the Argentine wasn’t “emotionally engaged” in the match.

“Disinterested is the word. They (Barcelona) had no power, no togetherness,” the 39-year-old told BT Sport.

2 – Barcelona have lost consecutive home games (0-3 vs Juventus 🇮🇹 and 1-4 vs PSG 🇫🇷) in a single European competition season for the first time ever. Unfocused. pic.twitter.com/sNMmSfTTEi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2021

“Messi looked disinterested. It’s really hard for any ex-player to criticise him because he’s a genius and the greatest player I’ve seen play football but tonight he didn’t look like he was emotionally engaged in the game.

“He’s a leader out there, so is (Gerard) Pique and so is (Sergio) Busquets. The spine of the team at Barcelona look weak and just fell to bits.

“It was 4-1 – but it could have been five or six. It’s worrying times for Barcelona.”

Cole advises Guardiola.

In light of Messi’s performance against PSG, Cole felt that it would be a “gamble” for City to sign him in the summer.

“You’d have to do your due diligence before you sign Messi,” the Englishman added.

“The 34-year-old Messi, if he plays like that it will be a gamble. To take him into a club where Pep relies on energy, enthusiasm, togetherness.

“It’s a mess at Barca, I don’t know how they’re going to sort it out. I can’t see Messi staying there.

“It’s going to be tough for him to connect into one of these big teams because he’s going to have to roll back the clock and move like he did three or four years ago.”

