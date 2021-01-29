Joe Cole has criticised Chelsea’s decision to part ways with Frank Lampard.

Lampard was dismissed from his role on Monday after just 18 months at the helm.

The Englishman’s first season with the Blues saw them secure a top-four finish in the league amid a Fifa-enforced transfer ban.

The 42-year-old has endured a tougher second season after the club spent over £200 million in the summer bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell among others.

Lampard struggled to get the best out of his new signings and failed to find his ideal starting XI. The London side currently sits eighth in the league table — 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel was announced as the new manager on Tuesday and was handed an 18-month contract.

Cole on Lampard’s sacking.

Cole appeared on the All To Play For podcast by bookmaker Coral and voiced his support for Lampard while criticising the club’s decision to sack him.

“The sacking of Frank is the harshest of all the Chelsea managers which have been dismissed,” revealed the 39-year-old.

“He has not had a bad spell in 18 months. I think it’s a mistake letting him go. Time will tell if I am right though.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years and that seems to be the culture of the club. They have gone through managers very quickly.

“Roman and his team will argue that since he took ownership, no club has won more trophies than Chelsea, and he is right there.”

Chelsea youngsters.

Cole argued that Chelsea require stability and that Frank could’ve provided the club with exactly that.

He also praised his former teammate for opening up first-team opportunities for several of Chelsea’s youngsters.

“Let’s not forget he was bringing through the likes of Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Tammy Abraham. Chelsea players through and through,” Cole added.

“They possibly over-achieved last year. When you are blooding through that many young players, it is not easy. They finished well in the league and got to the FA Cup final.”

