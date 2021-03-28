Jesse Lingard reveals tactic he employed to revive footballing passion during lockdown

“I felt like I deserved to be playing for United.”

Jesse Lingard has revealed that he rewatched some of his best games for England and Manchester United during the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to boost his determination to recover his form.

Lingard, who joined West Ham United on loan from Man United in January, admitted that he went through a “tough period” ahead of his loan move, adding that he experienced a “range of emotions”.

Jesse Lingard.

Ahead of his six-month loan switch to West Ham, Lingard endured a difficult spell at Man United this season.

The 28-year-old featured in just three games for the Red Devils in all competitions and failed to provide any goals or assists.

However, Lingard has experienced a resurgence in both his form and career with the Hammers.

The England international has played seven games for David Moyes‘ team, scoring five goals and three assists along the way.

Lingard: ‘At the time it was hard’.

Lingard, speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, admitted to going through a “tough period” at Old Trafford before his loan move.

“It was a tough period building up to the loan,” Lingard said.

“I felt like I deserved to be playing for United, but obviously, I knew in myself I had to go on loan.

“So there was a range of emotions, I was going through all sorts. So just to get it over the line and sign the papers was a good feeling.

“I think you just have to believe in yourself and believe in your ability. It would have been quite easy for me to give up and fall off.

“At the time it was hard. You train all week, building up to the game and then not getting picked is difficult for any player.”

Lingard also revealed that, during the lockdown, he rewatched some of his best games for Man United and England in order to boost his footballing passion.

“There was a time in lockdown when I just looked back at some old England games, and games that I played well in for United, just to get the fire in my belly again,” Lingard revealed.

“Since coming here, I’ve had targets written down on a board and until I hit them, I won’t be fulfilled.”

