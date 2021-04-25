“It’s their season in a nutshell.”

Jermaine Jenas believes that Liverpool need to focus on improving the striker’s position if they want to challenge for trophies again.

Jenas also criticised striker Roberto Firmino after he failed to score against Newcastle United on Saturday, claiming that the Brazilian’s goal tally cannot constitute as “striker’s numbers”

Roberto Firmino.

Firmino has struggled to hit top form during the current 2020-21 season. The 29-year-old has scored six goals and has provided seven assists in 43 games.

For comparison, he contributed 12 goals and 13 assists last season when Liverpool won their maiden Premier League crown.

Firmino endured another frustrating afternoon against Newcastle on Saturday as he failed to find the back of the net.

The Brazil international has now gone 14 games without a goal, with his last strike arriving against Tottenham Hotspur back in January.

“Those are not striker’s numbers.”

Jenas, speaking on BT Sport, advised Liverpool to strengthen the striker’s position in order to “get back to where they were”.

“If we got to isolated numbers, (Sadio) Mane hasn’t been a player at this club for probably the last six months that he has been,” Jenas said.

“And Firmino playing a number nine for Liverpool, those are not striker’s numbers and it’s an area of the pitch they need to have a proper good look at if they want to get back to where they were.

“It’s their season in a nutshell. In a 90 minute period that’s their season right there. I actually thought for a period of time Fabinho and (Ozan) Kabak did alright at the back.

“Yes, they had a couple of breakaway chances Newcastle, but we played in so many games where, even in training at times, when teams keep missing chances there’s just this innate feeling that we are going to get a goal here.

“Their whole season has been like that for Liverpool, their whole forward line just hasn’t fired the way it needs to have (for) another title challenge and that’s why they are sat where they are.”

