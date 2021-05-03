“He’s a winner, he’s a goalscorer.”

Jermaine Jenas has named the three Premier League clubs that should consider signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the summer.

Jenas believes that Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur should all be attempting to snap up the Argentina international to bolster their attacking prowess.

Sergio Aguero.

Last month, Man City announced that Aguero would be leaving the Etihad in the summer after spending a successful decade at the club.

The Argentine striker has scored 182 goals and has provided 46 assists in 273 Premier League appearances for the Citizens.

Aguero has won four league titles during his stay in England and was also awarded the Premier League Golden Boot during the 2014/15 season.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window but he has yet to reveal any plans regarding which team he will play for next.

Sergio Aguero has scored as many PL hat-tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Dennis Bergkamp, Daniel Sturridge, Jurgen Klinsmann, Gianluca Vialli, Louis Saha, Gareth Bale, Roberto Firmino, Samuel Eto'o, Stan Collymore & Olivier Giroud combined — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) March 29, 2021

Jenas on Aguero.

Jenas, speaking after Man City’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, hailed Aguero as a “winner”.

“He’s a winner, he’s a goalscorer and the best goalscorers on the planet are always obsessed by scoring goals,” Jenas told BT Sport.

“Usually we talk about players when they come back in snatching at things but that is as clean and precise as it gets. That’s the striker that Sergio Aguero is. You knew when he got into this situation here, he wasn’t going to think.

“It was interesting listening to him in his interview about how he thinks when he gets in the box ‘one touch, two touch, can I finish in those amount of touches a quick as possible?’ He calculated that very quickly and sticks it in the back of the net.

“If City don’t keep him, I can think of at least three clubs that should be taking him in the Premier League straight away— Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.”

Read More About: Barcelona, Chelsea, Jermaine Jenas, Liverpool, Premier League, sergio aguero