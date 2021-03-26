“He’s got that versatility.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has explained why Jurgen Klopp‘s team would be better off signing Jadon Sancho over Kylian Mbappe.

McAteer believes that Sancho’s ability to play in multiple positions coupled with his speed and creative ability ensures that he “fits into the mould” of the current Liverpool team.

Jadon Sancho.

Sancho has emerged as one of the most highly sought after players in world football due to his exploits at Borussia Dortmund.

The England international made the switch to the Signal Iduna Park from Manchester City in 2017 and hasn’t looked back.

Sancho has scored 46 goals and has provided 60 assists in just 130 appearances for the German club.

100 goals in Ligue 1 for Kylian Mbappe. 22 years old 👑 pic.twitter.com/1eAqvB2DFq — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 21, 2021

Mbappe, meanwhile, has also followed a similar career trajectory to Sancho, albeit in France. The 2018 World Cup winner has already established himself as Paris Saint-Germain’s third-highest all-time goalscorer, aged just 22.

This season, the Frenchman has managed 30 goals and nine assists in just 36 games for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Both Sancho and Mbappe have been linked with a move to Anfield in the past. Following their disappointing 2020-21 season, Liverpool are reportedly planning to invest in the squad this summer and a move for either of the aforementioned players has been speculated upon.

McAteer: Sancho better fit for Liverpool.

McAteer, speaking in association with FreeSuperTips told Goal that the Reds ought to sign Sancho over Mbappe.

“You’ll think I’ll say if I can sign any player, I’d sign Mbappe? The biggest talking points at Liverpool are the tactics,” the 49-year-old said.

“I’d sign Jadon Sancho. I’d sign him because he’s got that versatility.”

Jadon Sancho has been directly involved in 79 goals [36⚽️ & 43🅰️] in 99 Bundesliga appearances. Phenom. ⚫️🟡pic.twitter.com/jX7HqzaNhz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 25, 2021

The former Republic of Ireland international explained that this season, Liverpool have often struggled to break down teams who sit in a low block and as such, having a versatile player like Sancho would help in such situations.

“I think he can play different positions: he can play left, or right, or down the centre, if you wanted,” McAteer continued.

“He’s got pace and he’s got creativity. If there’s a low block and you need something a little bit different, he offers that. He’s also young and he fits into the mould of this Liverpool team.”

Read More About: jadon sancho, jurgen klopp, Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool