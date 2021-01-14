Jamie Vardy wanted the party lifestyle.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy was on the verge of quitting professional football and becoming a party rep in Ibiza before Leicester’s management convinced him otherwise.

Vardy has been prolific for the Foxes this season scoring 13 times and propelling Brendan Rodgers’s side to fourth in the table.

Vardy won the Golden Boot award for the first time in his career last season after scoring 23 goals and has cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s best strikers.

However, it all might have turned out very different if Vardy had his way several years ago.

The Englishman was signed by Leicester from Fleetwood Town for a measly £1m but he struggled in his new home and wanted a change of scenery.

Vardy scored just five goals in his debut season and his difficulties led him to pursue a life away from football.

Former Leicester winger Ben Marshall appeared on the Under The Cosh Youtube channel and made some huge revelations about his former teammate.

“I remember when he was saying he’s going to jack it in and go away,” Marshall recalls.

“He had a job offer to go over to Ibiza and be a rep. He was all over that.



“He’ll tell you that himself.”

Marshall, who now plays in the 12th tier of English football for West Lancashire First Division side Stoneclough FC, also spoke about Vardy’s dress sense and the size of “his length” in the interview.

While Vardy made plans to leave football behind, former Leicester City coaches Craig Shakespeare, Steve Walsh and Nigel Pearson managed to persuade the striker to stay.

Shakespeare opened up about Vardy’s on-the-field struggles in 2017.

“Our job is to support players. Sometimes they do have self-doubt and Jamie would be the first to admit he was going through a rough patch,” he said.

“Myself, Nigel [Pearson] and Steve [Walsh] were here to support him. All we did was told him about his attributes and that we thought he could go on.

“We even mentioned then about not only playing in the Premier League but also he had the attributes to play for the national team. We told him we wanted him and believed in him.

“Thankfully he didn’t go to Ibiza. I think he has made the right decision!”

