“It’s a load of rubbish to try and blame Thiago for Liverpool’s problems.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has jumped to Thiago Alcantara’s defence amid suggestions that the Spaniard is responsible for their recent slump in form.

Redknapp believes that it’s ridiculous to lay the blame for Liverpool’s problems at Thiago‘s feet and claimed that the 29-year-old is a “class act”.

Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago arrived at Anfield last year in a £20m deal after winning the treble with Bayern Munich over the summer.

The Spanish international was heralded as a masterful signing at the time and he was expected to aid the Reds in their push to retain their Premier League crown.

However, things haven’t worked out as planned in the months that have followed.

Liverpool have seen their form dramatically fade since topping the table last Christmas and Thiago’s impact has been limited due to injuries.

The midfielder recovered from his most recent injury last December but he has still struggled to make a positive impact on the team.

The Reds have won just two of the eight Premier League games that the midfielder has featured in since his return to the squad. Most recently, Jurgen Klopp’s side were handed a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City at Anfield.

The aforementioned results have led to criticisms that the ex-Barcelona man has yet to find his natural role within the team and that his contributions in the final third are lacking.

Redknapp on Thiago.

Despite this, Redknapp feels that Thiago doesn’t deserve to be blamed for Liverpool’s recent failures.

“It’s a load of rubbish to try and blame Thiago for Liverpool’s problems over the last few weeks,” said Redknapp at a Sky Sports event.

“We are talking about one of the great technicians in the game here. I could watch him play football all day and the idea that people are saying he is Liverpool’s problem is laughable in my eyes.

“This guy played in the Champions League final last year, he is a class act. He is one of the best midfield players in the world and that has not changed in the last few weeks.

“He is a technician who can do special passes and special things and it’s not his fault to say Liverpool are conceding goals or blame him for some of their performances. It’s not fair.”

