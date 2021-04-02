“You need to freshen it up.”

Jamie Redknapp has revealed the three squad positions that Liverpool need to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Redknapp believes that the Reds would benefit from signing a new centre-back, a midfielder and a forward.

Liverpool have endured a lacklustre domestic campaign, less than a year after they lifted their maiden Premier League trophy last season.

Jurgen Klopp‘s team find themselves seventh in the league table with 46 points from 29 games. In addition to conceding their title, the Reds appear likely to miss out on securing a Champions League spot this season.

Much of Liverpool’s poor form could be explained by the number of severe injuries that have afflicted key members of their squad such as Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez.

As such, Redknapp is of the opinion that his former club ought to strengthen certain positions in the summer ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Redknapp on Liverpool signings.

“You always want to freshen it up. I think defensively, they’ll definitely be looking for a centre back,” Redknapp said on the Sky Sports Football Podcast.

“In a way, I think they probably did the right thing not going out and spending a lot of money in January on a player they didn’t quite know was going to be a complete success.

“Van Dijk and Gomez are top players so when they get back and you get through this period, that will be your partnership again. But you need someone who will take the pressure off them in case you get another injury.

“That’s an area I’m sure they’ll address. Wijnaldum looks like he will be leaving so I wouldn’t be surprised if they signed a new midfielder as well.

“From an attacking point of view, if Liverpool don’t get Champions League, it might give players an opportunity to say, ‘I want to go’. They might have a problem there with Mo Salah. He might say that, but I doubt he will.

“The fans will want to see players like (Kylian) Mbappe, (Erling) Haaland, (Harry) Kane, players of that ilk. They shouldn’t panic, but they need to sign players who they know will make the team stronger.

“I think they will be looking at a defender, a midfielder and another forward because you need to be ready and you need to freshen it up. I wouldn’t be surprised by that.”

