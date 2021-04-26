“I think he is a genius.”

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Pep Guardiola is the “greatest ever” manager in football following Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Redknapp believes that Guardiola’s style of football, his humility and his ability to improve players all combine to make him the best manager in football history.

Jamie Redknapp on Guardiola.

Man City won their fourth straight Carabao Cup title on Sunday after Aymeric Laporte’s header sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Spurs at Wembley Stadium.

Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports after the game, hailed Guardiola as a “genius”.

“They (Man City) are a joy to watch, if you enjoy watching football then you love watching Manchester City play,” Redknapp said.

“The way they move it, the triangles, it is a joy to watch. Pep Guardiola, I think he is a genius, the players will run through brick walls for him.

“The football they play in midfield, from the back, it is a joy and they were far superior.

No side has won the EFL Cup more times than Manchester City: 🏆 1970

🏆 1976

🏆 2014

🏆 2016

🏆 2018

🏆 2019

🏆 2020

🏆 2021 Pep Guardiola is responsible for half of them. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1gqwZfaPR7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 25, 2021

“Is he the greatest ever? I personally think with the style of football he plays, how humble he is, the way he improves players, I think he is the greatest ever. Already for whatever happens from here.”

Micah Richards on Guardiola.

However, fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards suggested that Guardiola needs to win a Champions League title with Man City to earn the aforementioned honour.

“The League Cups are massive but the Champions League takes him to the next level,” Richards said.

“He didn’t win it at Bayern with all those top players, won it at Barcelona but he had a really good Bayern side. I think the credit I can give to him is the way he has evolved the playing.

“From the youth the first team, no matter who he puts in that squad, they all play the same way. That’s the difference in the process and everyone buying in.”

