Share and Enjoy !

“Jose is making a habit right now of upsetting too many people.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho for his treatment of Gareth Bale and Dele Alli at the club.

Redknapp believes that it’s wrong of Mourinho to expect the two players to “bail him out” from difficult situations after “treating them badly” in the past.

He also felt that the ex-Chelsea coach needed to accept responsibility for his team’s apparent lack of confidence.

Tottenham vs Man City.

Spurs faced off against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City on Saturday and were convincingly beaten 3-0 at the Etihad.

The result means that Mourinho‘s men have now managed just one win from their previous six games in all competitions.

Alli was handed just his fifth Premier League appearance of the campaign when he was brought on as a substitute against the Premier League leaders.

The Englishman has fallen out of favour with Mourinho in recent months and was linked with a move abroad during the January transfer window.

Bale, meanwhile, has struggled to make an impact at the club since his arrival on a season-long loan last September.

Mourinho recently criticised the Welshman’s Instagram post and said that there was a “contradiction between the post and the reality“.

The 31-year-old has contributed just three goals in all competitions for Spurs this season.

Redknapp criticises Mourinho.

In light of this, Redknapp has criticised the former Real Madrid coach for his treatment of the aforementioned players.

“It’s a team that is lacking confidence, but he has to accept responsibility for that,” the 47-year-old told Sky Sports.

“He brings in Dele Alli and Gareth Bale and he wants them to bail him out.

“He’s been treating them badly, they’ve not been in the team and now you’re asking them to make a difference for you? That’s not how modern football works.

“You need to keep players onside and Jose is making a habit right now of upsetting too many people that he needs as allies, not enemies.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: dele alli, gareth bale, jamie redknapp, jose mourinho