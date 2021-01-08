“I think both teams would struggle to stay in the Premier League.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara is of the opinion that both Rangers and Celtic would likely to be relegated if they played in the Premier League.

Celtic have clinched nine straight league titles but their current grasp on the league crown is being challenged by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers who sit 19 points ahead of their rivals in the table.

The Gers have dropped just four points all season and look set to win their first title since the 2010-11 season.

The two Glasgow clubs have long dominated Scottish football and have a 105 combined title wins between them.

Despite their domestic dominance and silverware, O’Hara remains unconvinced that Scotland’s best can cut it the Premier League and even claimed that relation threatened Fulham could win the Scottish Premiership.

“Steven Gerrard has done a fantastic job,” he told TalkSPORT.

“He’s got them playing some decent football but in terms of the quality, I still don’t think it’s anywhere near the Premier League.

“I think both teams would struggle to stay in the Premier League. They’d find it tough.

“You look at the quality of the teams in the Premier League, would they survive over the course of a season? Are they better than Sheffield United, West Brom and Fulham? I don’t know.

“The teams just outside, Brighton and Newcastle, I think they’d beat them.

“I think Fulham would win the league in Scotland.”

This isn’t the first time that the former Spurs man has hit out at the quality of Scottish football.

Last year, he suggested that Steven Gerrard should take the job at relegated Bournemouth as it would prove to be a bigger challenge than that of Rangers.

“I wouldn’t want to disrespect the Rangers people because they are a huge football club but it is a bigger job to potentially be the Bournemouth manager,” he said.

“Rangers are a huge, huge football club but for me there are only two teams in Scotland. Bournemouth is the potential, they have just dropped out of the Premier League and to get them back into the Premier League.

“They are still a high profile football team.

“I would take the Bournemouth job. It’s the bigger job.”

