Jamie Carragher has some advice for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has advised right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to reach out to his former teammate Steven Gerrard for advice as he struggles for form.

Carragher feels that the 22-year-old would benefit from speaking with the current Rangers manager in a bid to improve his performances.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a meteoric rise to football’s summit since making his debut for the Reds back in 2016. The defender has notched over 150 appearances for his boyhood club — scoring eight goals and providing 39 assists.

But for all his accomplishments, the England international has struggled for form during the current 2020-21 campaign as Liverpool have repeatedly stumbled in their title defence.

The Reds’ previous game against Burnley saw Alexander-Arnold become the first player in five seasons to not complete a single cross with over 12 attempts in a game. Jurgen Klopp’s side also ended up losing their 68-game unbeaten home streak in the 1-0 defeat to the Clarets.

In light of this, Carragher feels that the youngster could benefit from reaching out to Gerrard in the midst of his current slump.

“We too easily forget that Trent Alexander-Arnold is only 22,” wrote the Englishman in his column for The Telegraph.

“Trent could do worse than share a private call with Steven Gerrard.

“I remember well how Stevie overcame a slight dip after his first initial breakthrough into the first team, guided back to his best. It happens.”

Defensive crisis.

In addition to Trent’s poor form, the Reds have also endured an injury crisis at the back. Both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have been ruled out for much of the season with serious injuries.

As such, Klopp has been forced to wield midfielders Fabinho or Jordan Henderson in their place and Carragher has criticised the club for failing to back the German in the transfer market.

“I believe the club’s response should have been activated on October 19, the day Virgil van Dijk’s cruciate knee operation was confirmed,” he wrote.

The 42-year-old also outlined how Liverpool would fail to win the league unless they added a new centre-half in January and that this was apparent even before Joe Gomez got injured.

