Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that his former side needs to fund the purchases of another attacker, a centre back and a midfielder in the summer.

Carragher also stressed that the club should prioritise the contract extensions of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson ahead of Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to hit top form this season and have fallen by the wayside amid their title defence. The Reds sit in fourth place — six points behind league leaders Manchester United.

The club has been linked with a handful of potential signings but none have been finalised. Additionally, both Salah and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are reportedly looking for a move abroad in the summer.

Carragher believes that Liverpool need to address three positions in the upcoming transfer window.

Carragher on Liverpool.

“Nobody ever wants to panic buy, but sometimes circumstances demand flexibility,” wrote the Englishman in his column for The Telegraph.

“Liverpool are still only six points off the top at halfway, so Klopp does not need to rebuild his title-winning side. This summer he needs to re-energise it.

“Roberto Firmino has been a warrior for Liverpool for six years, but his struggles have been obvious for a while. Although [Diogo] Jota started well, Liverpool need another attacker before next season.”

The 42-year-old also felt that it was wrong of Salah to ask for a new contract with over two years still to run in his current deal and as such, extending Alisson and van Dijk’s contracts should take precedence.

The Sky Sports pundit also claimed that Klopp’s team will be on the lookout for a new midfielder to replace Wijnaldum and that they would fail to win the league, unless they bolstered their ranks with a new centre half.

“The club appears to have decided Gini Wijnaldum does not merit a significant pay rise and a new contract, so a midfielder of similar profile and quality will be needed to replace him,” he explained.

“I said then I did not think Liverpool could win the league unless they had a new centre-back in place on January 1. They needed one before Joe Gomez was injured.”

