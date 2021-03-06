Share and Enjoy !

“I am not convinced that applies in Gerrard’s case.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has offered his thoughts on the possibility of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard leaving the Scottish club in the near future.

Carragher remains unconvinced that Gerrard will be tempted to leave Ibrox any time soon.

The Sky Sports pundit explained that the Gers have offered the former Reds midfielder the “ideal platform to develop the winning habit as a manager”, something few other clubs can offer the Englishman.

Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard last played for Liverpool during the 2014-15 season, following which he moved to the USA to play for MLS team LA Galaxy.

Not long after that, the Englishman retired from the sport and began to pursue his coaching badges.

Having secured the required qualifications, the 2005 Champions League winner began his managerial career in charge of Liverpool’s youth teams.

After over a year coaching the Reds’ academy sides, Gerrard made the leap to the Scottish Premiership to take over as Rangers manager in 2018.

Over two years after his move, the former England international appears to have justified the Glaswegian club’s faith in him, despite his lack of top-flight experience.

This season, the Gers have put up an exceptional league campaign, sitting atop the table — 18 points ahead of rivals Celtic.

Gerrard’s men are on course to win their first league crown since the 2010-11 campaign and look set to end Celtic’s nine-year stranglehold on the title.

Carragher: Gerrard unlikely to leave Rangers soon.

Gerrard’s exploits as Rangers manager has naturally attracted interest from clubs in England, most notably from his former side Liverpool.

However, Carragher, writing in his column for The Telegraph, remains unconvinced that Gerrard will be leaving the Scottish club any time soon.

“If Gerrard continues to win big in Scotland, it is sure to land him many Premier League job offers, with the implication that managing a mid-table team in England is more attractive than being Rangers or Celtic coach,” the 43-year-old wrote.

“I am not convinced that applies in Gerrard’s case.

“Rangers have given him the ideal platform to develop the winning habit as a manager and can give him Champions League experience which will be invaluable for his long-term coaching career.

“Who else can offer him that at the moment? Certainly not with the full and vibrant support he will have when Champions League nights return to Ibrox next season, providing he can get through those notoriously tricky qualifying rounds.

“When you have that level of trust, loyalty and adulation, it is not easily sacrificed for a club in the bottom half of the Premier League, where the ambition of mid-table safety would not put the same fire in his belly.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Celtic, jamie carragher, Liverpool, Rangers, Steven Gerrard