Carragher is hesitant to recommend Gerrard as the next Liverpool manager.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is reluctant to name former teammate Steven Gerrard as Jurgen Klopp’s successor owing to his lack of experience.

Gerrard was appointed a Rangers manager in 2018 after leaving his first role as the under-18 head coach with the Reds.

Gerrard’s Rangers gig is his first managerial role in professional football and the Scottish giants appear to be thriving under his tutelage.

Last season, Gerrard’s side finished 13 points adrift of eventual champions Celtic but his team have turned the tables this season.

Following their narrow 1-0 win over Celtic last week, Rangers sit 19 points ahead of Neil Lennon’s side and are favourites to clinch their first league title since the 2010-11 season.

Current Liverpool coach Klopp has done a phenomenal job since his arrival at Anfield in 2015. The German helped deliver the team’s first-ever Premier League trophy last year as the Reds strolled to the title.

Given how well his Gerrard’s managerial career has progressed at Rangers, he has emerged as one of the favourites to replace the German at Anfield.

However, Carragher believes his former teammate isn’t ready to take over the Reds and highlighted Chelsea manager Frank Lampard as an example.

“That’s what I’m talking about with Frank, I actually admire him for the job he did last year and what’s happening now – I loved his interview after the game,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“When I look at a lot of managers now; Frank being one, going into a top job after his time at Derby, the experience isn’t there.

“He hasn’t got the job on the fact of being a great manager, he’s got the job on the fact of Chelsea and Frank Lampard. Gary (Neville) went to Valencia, big job – how can you say no? How can Frank say no? “But they don’t have that experience to fall back on. “(Thierry) Henry goes to Monaco, the same. They’re the ups and downs of coaching. Steven Gerrard’s gone to Rangers and is doing really well, but would I want Gerrard to be the Liverpool manager without more experience? Possibly not. “I just think when you get those really big jobs without the experience, you’ve got nothing to fall back on when times are tough, as they will be for Frank right now.”

Read More About: jamie carragher, jurgen klopp, Liverpool, Rangers, Steven Gerrard