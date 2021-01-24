“It feels like a club that’s just nothing.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has labelled Newcastle as “boring” and warned them about becoming a “nothing” club following their defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Steve Bruce’s side are without a win in their last eight games and sit in 16th place — just seven points above the relegation zone.

Carragher watched as the Magpies succumbed to a 2-0 loss at Villa Park courtesy of goals from Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore.

Carragher on Newcastle.

Following the game, the Carragher gave a damning assessment of their performance and warned them of slipping into a relegation battle.

“I mentioned how impressed I have been with Aston Villa, not just tonight but all season,” Carragher told Sky Sports while commentating on the game.

🗣 "It's how you handle it, we are not alone. There are other teams in difficult runs." Steve Bruce's reaction to Newcastle after their 10th game without a win pic.twitter.com/BND0LxLXBZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 23, 2021

“It’s the complete opposite with Newcastle.

“It feels like a club that’s just nothing at this moment, just sleep-walking into another relegation dog fight.

“So poor yet again. You never feel like they are going to score a goal. You never feel like they are going to keep a clean sheet.”

Carragher on Newcastle ownership.

“Twice they have gone down under Mike Ashley,” continued the Englishman.

“At this moment they have a bit of a gap between them and Fulham. But I would say Fulham and West Brom are in much better form than Newcastle.

“There’s no doubt the supporters don’t like the team, they don’t like the owner, they don’t like the manager.

“Steve Bruce is getting criticism at the moment. He’s the manager and the buck stops with him, but until Newcastle get new ownership, we’re going to be seeing the same thing.”

Complaints against the club.

Carragher felt the complaints directed at the club were justified in light of their recent poor performances.

“[They’re] a team who are just drifting, doing nothing, becoming a nothing club and that’s what Newcastle have never been,” he said.

“There’s always been some sort of spark, some sort of interest, some sort of enthusiasm when you watch them play.

“Now it’s just boring.”

