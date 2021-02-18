Jamie Carragher says Liverpool would be the “perfect” club for Kylian Mbappe

Share and Enjoy !

“It’s got us all a little bit excited.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is certain to ply his trade for Spanish giants Real Madrid at some point in his career.

But Carragher said that Liverpool would be the “perfect” destination for the Frenchman.

Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is one of the most sought after prospects in world football right now. The 22-year-old burst onto the scene with AS Monaco during the 2016-17 season.

The forward scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists over the course of the campaign as Monaco won the French league and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

His performances earned him a move to PSG in 2017 and he has continued to defy expectations in the French capital.

In less than four years in Paris, Mbappe has already become the club’s third all-time top scorer (111 goals) — with only Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani ahead of him.

He has won a World Cup, three Ligue 1 titles and has featured in a Champions League final among several other honours.

On Tuesday, the France international further demonstrated his prowess with a stunning hat-trick against Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Move over, there’s a new king in town 👑 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: 𝙈𝙗𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣 23 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙡 𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 😳 pic.twitter.com/kdYo7Bjp7A — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 17, 2021

His achievement is all the more impressive considering this was his first time playing against the Blaugrana in his career.

Mbappe’s exploits on the pitch have consistently courted admiring glances from rival clubs across Europe. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are just some of the clubs who have expressed an interest in signing him.

The forward’s current PSG contract expires in 2022 and as such, he has been linked with a move away from Paris in the summer, according to some reports.

Carragher on Mbappe.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher said that the Reds were in a good position to sign Mbappe when he was at Monaco.

“I’m not joking,” the Englishman said.

“It was based on the fact that Liverpool thought they had a decent chance of getting Mbappe when he was at Monaco.

“I know Jurgen Klopp had spoken to him then and I’m sure other clubs had at that time.”

The 43-year-old also felt that the Frenchman was certain to play for Los Blancos someday.

“I think he will, guaranteed, play for Real Madrid at some stage in his career,” he added.

“But I’d always feel that maybe Liverpool is that perfect destination for a player like that before you make that next step.

“But there’s no doubt on social media, he’s put a couple of things out when Liverpool have been playing at home in the Champions League and it’s got us all a little bit excited.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Barcelona, Champions League, jamie carragher, Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool, Real Madrid