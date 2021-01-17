“I’ve never seen anything like it”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has expressed his amazement at referee Mark Clattenburg’s statements that suggested that referees were wary not to award penalties to Manchester United during Alex Ferguson’s tenure.

Clattenburg branded Jurgen Klopp a “hypocrite” in response to the German’s jibe against Man United’s penalty record.

“He is wrong to suggest there is an aura around United that sees them given favourable decisions,” he wrote in his article for The Daily Mail.

“There used to be when Fergie was there, but that has eased massively since he left.”

The Red Devils have been awarded 42 penalties since manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer took charge in 2018. While Liverpool have earned 46 over the entirety of Klopp’s time at the club beginning in 2015.

In light of this, Carragher was left bewildered by the figures and Clattenburg’s statements.

“It’s an extraordinary amount, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said in a round-table with Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville.

“But the stuff that Mark Clattenburg came out with was unbelievable. When you look at why Manchester United dropped off, and why they are now back in the race.

“You have a referee who has suggested that (Sir Alex) Ferguson made them (the referees) give penalties to United, basically. They were terrified not to give penalties.

Carragher joked that it was a great coincidence that Man United were being awarded a high proportion of penalties and have ended up mounting a title charge at the same time.

The Sky Sports pundit also touched on how ridiculous Clattenburg’s comments were and felt that they summed up exactly how observers felt at the time.

