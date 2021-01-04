Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admits that Manchester United are title challengers

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels that Man United could emerge as a serious threat to Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title.

Liverpool ended 2020 on top of the PL table but United have managed to level themselves on points (33) following an impressive 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on Friday night.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side have overturned a poor start to the season and have strung together an impressive run of results putting them into title contention for the first time since 2013.

Given their uptick in form, Carragher reckons the Red Devils are genuine contenders for the league crown this season.

“Manchester United can win the Premier League this season,” said Carragher admitted in his latest Telegraph column.

“Just hearing that should be enough to gladden the hearts of their fans.

“The more I see them, the more convinced I am that it could happen.

“I do not believe they have radically improved, but such is their firepower they have the ability to win games without producing 90-minute performances.

“We have seen it so often this season where they have gone from dire one minute to brilliant the next, and their away form makes them dangerous.

“The biggest reason they have a chance is because the country’s two outstanding sides — Liverpool and (Manchester) City — have dropped back.

“United could be one of the major beneficiaries of this unique season because the title could be won with little more than 80 points.

“United are among those who could hit that mark, especially if they remedy their poor results at Old Trafford.”

Carragher also added a word of warning in the end.

“In Bruno Fernandes, they have one of the Premier League’s outstanding players,” he continued.

“A word of warning, though. I am yet to be convinced United are a well-balanced, consistent team. They still have problems.

“You cannot keep relying on the attackers to get a team out of trouble, and their goalkeeper issue needs to be resolved.

“David De Gea is still making too many mistakes. If Dean Henderson does not get a run in the side to prove United will not need to sign a new keeper at the end of the season, what was the point of bringing him back to Old Trafford?”

