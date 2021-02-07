“I don’t think Man United even fancy it.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United are incapable of preventing Manchester City from winning the Premier League.

Carragher feels that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lack belief in themselves and that some of their results in recent weeks have “almost bottled” their title hopes.

Despite a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign, the Red Devils have recovered their form in recent months to put together a surprising title challenge.

Solskjaer’s men are aiming to win their first Premier League crown since 2013. They currently find themselves second in the table with 45 points from 23 games.

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City lead the table and are considered by many to be favourites for the league trophy.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool are also looking to win back to back titles despite dealing with an injury crisis for much of the season.

Carra on the title race.

Carragher spoke to Sky Sports and felt that Liverpool were the only team who could prevent City from winning the league.

“I think it’s only Liverpool who can stop them because I don’t think Man United even fancy it,” the 43-year-old said.

“Man United feel like they’re just happy to be involved. I cannot believe it. I think this is a unique season, we know it’s different.

“And I think Manchester United in the last few weeks have almost bottled it. They’ve almost got there and just be excited that they’re there.

“And they’ve almost talked themselves out of it with the last few results that they’ve had. I don’t think there’s much belief.”

Carragher on Man City.

Carragher also felt that despite their lead at the top of the table, City aren’t playing their best football.

“We’re saying how great a season City have had,” the Englishman added.

“But last season, we were saying they were off the boil. They were nowhere near their best.

“They’re only three points better off this season.

“So it still shows, they’re not the City of two-three years ago that we’ve seen and it is a strange unique season.”

