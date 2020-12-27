Jamie Carragher has some advice for Liverpool’s transfer committee

Former Liverpool defender has outlined which position the Reds needs to strengthen in the January transfer window.

The 42-year-old insisted that it was “paramount” that Liverpool sign a central defender in the January transfer window after Joel Matip went down injured during the 1-1 draw against West Brom on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are staring at another defensive crisis as Matip was taken off in the second half at Anfield. The reigning champions are already missing Virgil van Dijk due to an ACL injury as well as Joe Gomez.

Klopp can call upon the likes of Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips alongside Fabinho in the backline but Carragher has warned that Reds must bring in extra cover as soon as possible.

“It’s a massive worry, but it’s not a new worry,” He said on Sky Sports

“Joel Matip will not play every game between now and the end of the season. We knew that even before the injury today, that’s why it’s paramount Liverpool sign somebody in January.

“I said that as soon as Virgil van Dijk had his injury against Everton.

Liverpool have failed to win six of their 15 Premier League games this season, as many as they did in the entirety of last season 😬 pic.twitter.com/1GDUchE1jv — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

“Fabinho’s gone there and looked like a top-class centre-back in that position, so maybe people at the club felt the need wasn’t as urgent. But Joel Matip is too injury prone, his body can’t take the rigour of playing Premier League football week in, week out, we know that since he joined, he’s a really good player.

“I still believe Liverpool are the best team in this league, even without Van Dijk and I think most people would say they’re favourites to win the Premier League. The only way they don’t win it is if they have problems at centre-back, where Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips have to play for a prolonged period of time.

Mohamed Salah failed to produce a shot on target in a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since 4th December 2019 against Everton. No way through the West Brom wall. 🧱 pic.twitter.com/nvolcT2qVS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2020

“The odd game now and again, they’ve done fantastic, but I know, since that’s the position I played, it’s not really a position for young players as such. At times they will make mistakes as they’re young players, they’re learning.”

Given the dire defensive straits Klopp’s side are facing, Carra was quick to urge his former side to act in the upcoming window.

Sam Allardyce has won more points (5) at Anfield since April 2017 than Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal & Tottenham combined (4) 🤯 pic.twitter.com/K51wKxhwia — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

“That’s the only way that could cost Liverpool, and I don’t necessarily mean bringing in a centre-back for £70-80 million like a Van Dijk type of signing, and not necessarily someone to go straight into the team.

“Just someone there so that Liverpool don’t end up with two young lads at some stage for five or six weeks if Fabinho was to go down injured.

“At this moment, Liverpool have one senior centre-back who is available this season and he’s injury-prone, so they have to do something in January.”

