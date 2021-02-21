Share and Enjoy !

“They can’t keep saying ‘Virgil van Dijk is out’.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has voiced his frustration at the Reds for using Virgil van Dijk’s injury as an excuse for their poor form.

Carragher believes that Jurgen Klopp‘s team struggle to create chances going forward and claimed that it was a “big problem” for them following their 2-0 loss to Everton.

Liverpool vs Everton.

Liverpool welcomed Everton for the Merseyside derby on Saturday. The Toffees had failed to win at Anfield in 24 attempts — dating back to 1999.

However, in a shocking turn of events, it was Carlo Ancelotti’s men who came away with a 2-0 victory.

The result condemned the Reds to their fourth straight home league defeat, a streak they last managed in 1923.

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the table with 40 points from 25 games, three points off a top-four spot.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, has been out of action for his side since October after suffering an ACL injury in the reverse fixture with Everton.

It’s fair to say that the reigning Premier League champions have missed the Dutchman in defence, having conceded 34 goals in the league, more than twice as many as leaders Manchester City have done.

Carragher on Liverpool.

However, despite this, Carragher believes that Liverpool have problems that cannot be explained away just by van Dijk’s absence.

“Liverpool have been so poor, they have got everything deserved,” Carragher said on Sky Sports after the game.

“They can’t keep saying ‘Virgil van Dijk is out’. I’m sick of saying it myself.

“Going forward is as big a problem as what we’re seeing defensively from Liverpool now.

“I know Liverpool have dominated possession but it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t create. And that is a big problem for this Liverpool team.

“Very rarely do you see Liverpool play now when you expect them to score.”

