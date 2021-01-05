Carragher has cause for concern regarding Liverpool’s recent form.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has claimed that the Reds will fail to retain their title unless they sign a replacement centre-half in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 1-0 to Southampton on Monday night which allows rivals Manchester United the chance to go top of the table should they take a point or more in their game in hand.

Liverpool were missing Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip through injury and Klopp was forced to draft Jordan Henderson as a makeshift centre back but the midfielder failed to convince in the role.

Following the game, Carragher insisted that Liverpool wouldn’t be champions if they didn’t recruit in this month’s transfer window.

“I can’t see Liverpool winning the league if they don’t buy a centre-back,” he told Sky Sports.

“I said that after the Everton game when (Virgil) van Dijk was injured but I think it’s a really tough ask if they don’t bring anyone in.

“The fact they played Jordan Henderson at centre-back is not going to do a lot for the two lads on the bench (Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips) and their confidence if they have two midfielders playing there.

“Henderson is not a centre-back. He did well, but it’s not his position.”

The Merseysiders failed to bring in a defensive replacement following the summer departure of Dejan Lovren, with young defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips taking it in turns to partner midfielder Fabinho at the back.

Carragher also added that he felt Liverpool’s problems were much bigger than their current defensive crisis with the Reds’ front line failing to strike a decisive blow for the second Premier League match in a row.

The Reds failed to muster a shot on target at St Mary’s until the 75th minute, while they also fired a blank in their last game away at Newcastle.

“I expected a reaction from Liverpool (tonight) on the back of two poor performances,” Carragher continued.

“I think we had another one. We looked at Liverpool’s away form this season, it’s so poor, isn’t it?

“They never looked like scoring (against Southampton). Did the goalkeeper make a good save or a big save? Did anyone have a chance to score?

“That’s a real worry for Liverpool at this moment in time, it’s nowhere near good enough.

