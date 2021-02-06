Jamie Carragher has revealed his dream starting XI.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed which of his former teammates from Liverpool and the England national team would make it into his dream team.

Carragher is a legend of the game having spent 17 years playing for his boyhood club, Liverpool. The Englishman won 11 trophies at Anfield including two FA Cups and a Champions League.

The 43-year-old also enjoyed a respectable international career earning 38 England caps and he represented his country at two Fifa World Cup tournaments.

Over the course of his career, the Reds legend has had the pleasure of playing alongside some of the best footballers in the sport such as Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and more.

Carragher appeared on the PodSaveTheBall podcast and spoke with former Norwegian footballer Jan Åge Fjørtoft.

Carragher’s dream team.

Fjørtoft instructed Carragher to name his ideal starting XI comprised solely of former teammates at Liverpool and England.

Fjørtoft also insisted on a 4-4-2 formation and Carragher outlined his choices for each position.

Goalkeeper: David Seaman

“Well, the best Liverpool goalkeeper I played with was Pepe Reina and I would say England-wise, I did play with David Seaman on my debut. I’d have to go with David Seaman.”

Right-back: Gary Neville

“How can I pick a team and not put Gary Neville in with that partnership?”

Left-back: Ashley Cole

“I’d have to go for Ashley Cole as the left-back. Yeah, he was fantastic, he really was.”

Left centre-back: Jamie Carragher

Fjørtoft insisted on Carragher being one of the defenders in the team.

Right centre-back: Sami Hyypiä

“I played with Rio (Ferdinand) and John Terry who were great players. (But) I played that long with Sami and he was my best partner.”

Right midfielder: David Beckham

“I think he’s a very underrated player. He was a great player. I think his celebrity (status) makes people forget how good a player he was.”

Left midfielder: John Barnes

“We didn’t really have a left-sided player at England – we didn’t have one at Liverpool, to be honest. I might be cheating a little bit but I played with John Barnes for one game in my second game for Liverpool.

“He’s remembered as being one of the best left-wingers there’s ever been in British football and one of the greatest players to have ever played for Liverpool.”

Central midfielder: Steven Gerrard

“His biggest strength was that he had no weakness. There was nothing he couldn’t do, you could play him in any position. For me, certainly, I think the greatest English player of my generation.”

Central midfielder: Xabi Alonso

“I can’t not put Alonso in for what he’s done in his career. He has to go in.”

Forward: Luis Suarez

“I think not just (for) what he did at Liverpool, (but) his whole career, what he did at Barcelona and for Uruguay as well. He is a special player.”

Forward: Michael Owen

“I’ll go with Michael Owen because of the goals he got for us in the Cup final in 2001. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2001, so he played a huge part in a really successful season for us.

“He was the best striker in that team. I think he’s a player that we forgot how good he was in his prime.”

