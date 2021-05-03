Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool will be the “strongest challengers” to Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Carragher explained that several of Liverpool’s players have won the title before which, coupled with Virgil van Dijk returning to the squad from his long term injury, gives them the “edge” to challenge City next term.

However, the Sky Sports pundit also warned that Liverpool’s title challenge will depend on their “recruitment in the summer”.

Liverpool.

Liverpool have endured a miserable 2020/21 campaign. After winning their maiden Premier League crown last season, Jurgen Klopp‘s men have fallen short in every competition this term.

The Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and most recently, the Champions League as well.

In the Premier League, Liverpool currently find themselves seventh in the league table, battling to secure a Champions League spot.

Carragher on Liverpool.

However, despite their struggles this term, Carragher believes that his former side will be capable of competing with Man City for the title next season.

“Next season, I still think Liverpool will be the strongest challengers, but it all boils down to recruitment in the summer and who you bring in,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I certainly think with Jurgen Klopp, players who have been there and won the title before and you’re bringing Van Dijk back, who possibly, for me, alongside Kevin De Bruyne, were two of the best players in the Premier League for the last sort of two or three years.

“So, if you’re bringing someone back of that quality and he plays the way he normally does, Liverpool will be a lot stronger. They’ll have the edge to challenge Man City next season.”

Carragher on Liverpool’s front three.

Carragher has also spoken of his desire to see Liverpool’s fabled front three broken up.

“People keep talking about Liverpool’s problems at centre-back, but their biggest problem is at the other end of the pitch,” Carragher said on the Pitch to Post podcast.

“They’ve had the added bonus of Diogo Jota, who’s chipped in with a few goals, but I said this six months ago on Monday Night Football – the front three needed breaking up because no front three is ever together for this long.

“When you look at other great attacking partnerships and front threes from the past, they last probably three years and then you move on.”

