Jamie Carragher believes that Sir Alex Ferguson and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp share something in common

Sir Alex Ferguson is widely regarded as the greatest manager to lead Manchester United in their history — having won 38 trophies over a 26-year tenure. Prior to his time at United, the Scotsman won silverware with St Mirren and Aberdeen in the Scottish Championship. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp began his coaching career at Mainz who secured promotion under his guidance.

The German moved on to Borussia Dortmund where he won back to back league titles as well as thrashing Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid to reach a Champions League final. The 53-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2015 and has overseen a transformation at Anfield leading his side to their first-ever Premier League trophy after a 30-year wait this year.

In light of this, former Liverpool defender Carragher believes that both Sir Alex Ferguson and Jurgen Klopp would be successful with any group of players in any team in the world.

While promoting his new book ‘The Greatest Games’ on Sky Sports, Carragher explained that the greatest managers could get the best out of any side they managed. Despite managing rival teams, ‘Carra’ believes there is a striking similarity between Klopp and Fergie.

“If you look at Liverpool now with Jurgen Klopp, I think Jurgen Klopp is a manager who could go anywhere and be successful with any group of players,” Carragher said.

“He is such a special character.

“It is the same with Sir Alex Ferguson’s career, he was successful everywhere he went with lots of different teams, so he didn’t rely on a certain set of players to win.

“Sometimes that happens with managers, and they are in the right place at the right time. Maybe they have a special player who is out of this world or a special group. Maybe they have not been so successful at other times in their careers.

“But certain managers like Klopp, if you look at what he did at Mainz, at Dortmund, and what he is doing at Liverpool now, you could almost say that a lot of those Liverpool players were in the right place at the right time in terms of working with Jurgen Klopp.”

While Klopp has certainly established a great legacy at Anfield, it remains to be seen if the German can emulate Fergie’s success at United.

