“It was a surprise.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that Jose Mourinho is unlikely to land another job in the Premier League following his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Carragher also suggested that Mourinho’s next managerial role could be as a national team coach or with a club in the Italian Serie A.

Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was sacked as the Tottenham coach on Monday after less than 18 months in charge of the North London club.

The 58-year-old was dismissed from the position six days before Spurs face off against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

On Monday, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney hit out at Tottenham’s decision to sack Mourinho.

“I think it’s crazy doing it before a cup final,” Rooney said in a press conference.

“It’s strange timing anyway. Surely they could have waited until after the cup final if that’s the direction they wanted to go in.”

Carragher on Mourinho.

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, shared his thoughts on Mourinho’s dismissal from Spurs.

“Yes, it was a surprise, I did not think he would be there next season. We didn’t say he would go at the end of the season, but we intimated there was no light at end of the tunnel,” Carragher said.

“Is winning the Carabao Cup enough for Spurs fans? His record is not as good now in finals, but now they have less chance of winning the final.

“Pep (Guardiola) will think that too, unless (Spurs chairman Daniel) Levy felt the atmosphere was so bad or winning the cup would mean sacking him afterwards would be harder.

“The ship has sailed for him in the Premier League. Would he go to a mid-table side? No. Maybe he could manage internationally or go back to Serie A, he can maybe get away with his style more over there.”

