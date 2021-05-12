Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has disagreed with Gary Neville over Manchester United’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

On Monday, Neville predicted that the Red Devils would sign Sancho in the summer and suggested that the winger could slot into the United team without disrupting the current starting eleven.

However, Carragher believes that buying Sancho could end up hindering Mason Greenwood’s progress at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville on Sancho.

On Monday, Neville explained why he believes United will attempt to sign Sancho in the upcoming transfer window.

“I think if you look at the policy over the last couple of years at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I don’t think they will sign another striker,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I haven’t got the contacts on the inside I used to have so that’s my assumption because they’ve been desperate for Sancho.

“I’m looking at it now and I’m thinking: I think Sancho comes in and I think you’ve got Sancho that will play on that right-hand side. You’ve got the backup of Greenwood on that side.

“Up front, you’ve got Cavani and Greenwood, they’ll want Greenwood to come through because I think he’s outstanding. On the left, you’ve got Rashford and Martial and then you’ve got Pogba potentially can fit in there if he’s not in midfield.

“If you sign (Harry) Kane or (Erling) Haaland as well, I don’t think that works for Manchester United in the way they’ve recruited in the past few years.

“I think it’s Sancho and I think that’s their business done.”

Jadon Sancho has contributed to 30+ goals in each of his last 3 seasons with Dortmund: 📅 18/19:

• 13 goals

• 20 assists 📅 19/20:

• 20 goals

• 20 assists 📅 20/21:

• 14 goals

• 18 assists 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KK0GaEQHqP — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 8, 2021

Carragher on Sancho.

However, Carragher believes that Sancho’s arrival could hinder Greenwood’s development at the club.

“I don’t think they have the centre-forward (to challenge for the title),” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I absolutely love Cavani. But the big thing for me is Greenwood, he’s a superstar. If you bring Sancho in, he’s got to play 70-80 per cent of the games on the right, where he (Greenwood) plays.

“So then you’ve got a really old guy who’s done brilliantly or a really young guy who’s not quite ready physically to lead the line for United.

“I think Manchester United buying a Harry Kane or a Haaland and using Greenwood on the right cutting inside on the left foot, I think he’s brilliant at that. I’d be really wary if they bought Sancho of stunting Greenwood’s progress.”

