“He looks mad, but in a good way.”

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has admitted that he would sign Erling Haaland over Kylian Mbappe for Liverpool if he was the club’s owner.

Carragher said that “there was something” about the Norwegian that appealed to him and added that he “loved” the striker’s celebration against Sevilla’s goalkeeper in the Champions League last week.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland is one of football’s brightest young prospects. The Norwegian prodigy burst onto the scene with his exploits at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

His scintillating performances earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.

The Norway international has continued his rich vein of form at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 47 goals and providing 11 assists in just 48 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has also established himself as a superstar of the game with his performances for Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old has registered 116 goals and 59 assists in just 158 games for the French giants.

As a result of the incredible starts to their respective careers, both players have been regularly linked with moves away from their current clubs.

Mbappe, in particular, has been frequently cited as a Liverpool transfer target.

Carragher on Haaland.

Carragher appeared on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football show alongside Thierry Henry and they discussed Haaland’s ruthless desire to score goals.

“Is Haaland similar to a striker you were maybe battling with for the Golden Boot, Ruud van Nistelrooy?” Carragher asked Henry.

“It was just goals (with Ruud), that’s all he thought about, not going out wide, not getting involved. Is that what you see (with Haaland)?”

“Yes, not so much in terms of how they play, but (in terms of) the desire that they have,” Henry replied.

“They want to kill, they want to be in the box, they’re looking at the defenders (and saying) ‘you won’t be able to live with me’.

“I can see that sometimes when the midfielder doesn’t give him the ball, that look that you give your midfielder or the defender like, ‘hey are you going to give me the ball? I’ve had enough, I want to score now. I want to be the guy that’s going to make the team win’.

“I can see that with him.”

🗣 "They're looking at the defenders 'you won't be able to live with me'." Thierry Henry on the mentality and desire of Erling Haaland to score goals pic.twitter.com/kQrWCHZc8f — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2021

Carragher: I would sign Haaland over Mbappe.

Carragher was also asked by host David Jones if he would sign Mbappe or Haaland for Liverpool if he were the club’s owner.

“I’ve watched the clips today and I’ve always gone with Mbappe before but there’s something about Haaland,” Carragher replied.

“He just, he looks mad, but in a good way. You just think he doesn’t care about anything, you see the celebration in the Champions League with the (Sevilla) goalkeeper.

🗣 "There's something about Haaland he looks mad" 😅 @Carra23 would sign Erling Haaland over Mbappe for Liverpool if he was Liverpool owner pic.twitter.com/rxDxL2oBBw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 15, 2021

“I loved it, I loved it! I’d go for Haaland.”

Henry agreed with the Liverpool legend and added:

“It’s part of the game, it’s nice to see some characters. The goalkeeper gave him some (trouble), but it has to be retaken (so) be careful.

“If I’m Man City, I go for both because I would like to think that they might (be able to) handle that. But for me, it would be very difficult to choose (between them).”

Read More About: Champions League, Erling Haaland, jamie carragher, Kylian Mbappe, Liverpool, Thierry Henry