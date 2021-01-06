Jamie Carragher believes Frank Lampard doesn’t deserve the mounting criticism.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher admits he would’ve been a harsher critic if another manager was responsible for Chelsea’s dip but has refused to pile the pressure on Lampard.

Carragher feels that Lampard’s lack of experience as a top-flight manager has earned him some reprieve from the critics.

Chelsea have endured a torrid run of games with just one victory in their previous six league outings. The results leave them in ninth place, seven points off leaders Liverpool.

Lampard’s position has also come under intense scrutiny after registering the lowest points-per-game (1.67) average of any manager during the Roman Abramovich era.

On Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Carragher was asked whether it was fair to compare Frank to his predecessors.

“Of course it is fair, he’s the Chelsea manager,” Carragher replied.

“Nobody knows Chelsea Football Club, and how ruthless they are with managers, more than Frank Lampard.

“Having played with Frank, we get questioned whether we would be more critical of the situation if it was a different manager.

“They would be right, I would be a lot more critical of the managers on that list. Not because I played with Frank Lampard but because I don’t expect him to win the Premier League or the Champions League [this season].

“The other managers that came in with CVs, years of experience, having won the big trophies – Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, all great managers – I would be more critical of them.”

Lampard’s lack of experience

The former Liverpool defender also questioned whether managers were being handed the top jobs before they had earned sufficient experience to cope with the position.

“I think of players of my generation, I think of myself,” he added.

“I watch Jurgen Klopp on the sideline, fist-pumping The Kop when Liverpool have won, and I want to be him, it looks amazing,”

“Frank Lampard wants to be Jose Mourinho, John Terry wants to be Jose Mourinho, I’m sure Thierry Henry looks at Arsene Wenger and thinks, ‘I’d love to do that, I could do that’.

“What I’d say about players of my generation, and why I do punditry, is that I want to be Jurgen Klopp managing Liverpool, but I don’t want to go to Mainz for seven years and work my way up.

“That’s what I’m talking about with Frank. I actually admire the job he did last year, and [after the Manchester City defeat] I admired his interview.

“Frank went into a top job on the back of 12 months at Derby, the experience isn’t there. He didn’t get the job on the back of being a great manager, he got it because of Chelsea and Frank Lampard.”

