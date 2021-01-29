Jamie Carragher has offered his view on the G.O.A.T debate.

Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his thoughts on the long-running Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Carragher felt that Messi was the better player but admitted that he had greater respect for Ronaldo because of his immense mentality.

Messi and Ronaldo’s emergence.

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport for over a decade since their debuts. Both emerged onto the scene as talented teenagers and have gone on to win 11 Ballon d’Or awards between them.

Ronaldo began to turn heads as a teenager playing for Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese made his senior debut for the team back in 2002 and was linked with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona.

However, the Madeira native ended up moving to Manchester United where he cemented his name as one of the best players in the world. Ronaldo eventually moved on to Real Madrid and Juventus and continues to perform at a high level.

Messi meanwhile, came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and made his first-team debut aged just 16 back in 2003.

After 20 years with the Blaugrana, Messi has forged a reputation as one of the greatest to ever play the game — lifting 33 trophies and becoming the club’s all-time top scorer during his time in Catalonia.

The duo’s brilliance has sparked repeated debates and conversations as to which of them has a better claim to be named the best player of all time.

Carragher wades into the debate.

Carragher spoke to respected Spanish journalist Guillem Balagué on the Pure Football Podcast and offered his views on the pair.

“Messi, I’ve never changed that,” said Carragher when asked to choose between the two.

“I think I’m with the majority on that.

“I think I have possibly more respect for Ronaldo and the reason I say that is because he has got unbelievable talent but his mentality, his focus, his work rate has made him what he is, or get him to where he is, has taken him to another level.

“What I would say is Ronaldo does things that other players can do but he does them more often.

“He scores more goals but I think Messi does things that other players can’t do.”

