Jamie Carragher names Chelsea star who can become club ‘symbol’ like John Terry

“This kid can be the symbol of Chelsea for the next 10 years.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has the ability to become a “symbol” for the Blues over the next decade like John Terry.

Carragher also claimed that Mount would rival Manchester City star Phil Foden for this season’s ‘Young Player of the Year award’.

Mason Mount.

Mount joined Chelsea at the age of six and progressed through the club’s youth academy before making his senior debut against Manchester United in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder went on to become a regular in the squad that campaign, featuring in 53 games across all competitions and contributing eight goals and six assists along the way.

This season, the England international has continued his productive streak in front of the goal, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Carragher on Mount.

Carragher, writing in his column for The Telegraph, claimed that Mount could become the “symbol of Chelsea” over the next decade.

“This kid can be the symbol of Chelsea for the next 10 years in the same way as John Terry in his prime,” Carragher wrote.

“Seeing Mount and Foden emerge at the same time reminds me of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard’s breakthrough.

“If the European championships were starting this weekend, on the basis of form Mount and Foden would deservedly be in the starting line-up with Harry Kane.

“Mount will rival Foden for the Young Player award, and would also be a stronger contender for the senior accolade if Chelsea had started this season as well as they are finishing it.”

Read More About: Chelsea, jamie carragher, john terry, Mason Mount, phil foden