Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that the Scottish title is Rangers to lose

Jamie Carragher appeared on Si Ferry’s Open Goal podcast this week and said that Celtic have “no chance” of winning their tenth title in a row.

The former Reds defender was quizzed on his thoughts regarding the Scottish title race with former teammate Steven Gerrard in the driver’s seat to clinch the first league trophy of his career.

Rangers command a 16 point lead over their rivals in the league table albeit having played three games more.

Gers suffered a shock exit from the Betfred Cup last week against St Mirren. Despite this, Gerrard’s side appear determined to be crowned champions this season and are favourites to do so.

Celtic meanwhile celebrated an unprecedented quadruple Treble on Sunday after beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup Final. Manager Neil Lennon will hope that the win will serve as a catalyst to boost their performances over the rest of the season.

But Carra has backed his mate Gerrard to lead the Light Blues to their first title since the 2010-11 season.

“It doesn’t look like it’s happening,” he said of Celtic’s title hopes.

“He’s [Neil Lennon] got to win the next three Old Firms and that’s not happening. Two of them are at Ibrox.”

Podcast favourite Paul Slane was invited along with host Ferry to Carragher’s home to record the episode and Slane couldn’t help admire the former defender’s luxury pad.

“See if Celtic win the league can I come and stay here for a week?” he joked.

“If Celtic win the league you can come and stay here for a year!” Carragher replied.

“Or we can house swap. It’s not a problem, you have absolutely no chance!”

Gerrard’s managerial career

Carragher and Gerrard remain close mates after sharing dressing rooms with club and country for 15 years. However, 42-year-old prefers not to discuss his mate’s managerial career in Glasgow.

“I don’t get involved if you know what I mean. I don’t know if it was last year or his first year. He had a bad defeat. It was one of those you go ‘Oh’. I sent him a bit of a long text.

“We’ve all been in football and we have had our ups and downs but we all know when there is one that gets you. They lost a cup final against Celtic but they played well, this was at home and it might have been in the cup. You were like ‘Oh, that’s a bad one that.’

“But I’m not someone who is like ‘what’s going on up there?’

“I’ve not even seen a game which has done my head in because I’ve been that busy and we have had Covid.”

