Man United target Jadon Sancho ’90 per cent’ likely to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is “90 per cent” likely to leave the club this summer according to reports.

Additionally, Sancho is one of eight Dortmund players who could be sold in the upcoming transfer window should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The 20-year-old was reportedly targeted by Manchester United last summer but a move failed to materialise in the end.

Sancho moved to Dortmund from Manchester City back in August 2017 as a 17-year-old.

The England international has blossomed into one of the world’s best attackers during his time at the Westfalenstadion.

He has scored 42 goals and created 44 assists in just 125 appearances for the club.

The 2019/20 campaign was the most prolific season of his young career which saw him score 20 goals and create 17 assists in just 44 appearances.

His exploits on the pitch saw him being linked with a host of European clubs including Man United who were reportedly at the front of the queue to sign him.

However, despite the intense transfer speculation last summer, Sancho ended up staying in Germany. During the current 2020/21 campaign, the Englishman has failed to match his performances from last year.

As such, Dortmund have struggled in the league, picking up just 32 points from 20 games — a massive 16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Their lacklustre form has meant that Edin Terzić’s men risk missing out on the crucial Champions League spots by the end of the season.

In light of this, German publication WAZ has claimed that Dortmund would be willing to part with eight players if they were to finish out of the top four this season in order to raise funds.

The players include Sancho, Axel Witsel, Manuel Akanji, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerreiro and Erling Haaland.

The same report also outlined that the club is mired in losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that they desperately need to raise money.

Additionally, Sky Sports Germany have also claimed that Sancho is “90 per cent” certain to leave BVB in the upcoming window.

If the former Man City forward were to become available in the summer, there would likely be several clubs interested in his services including Man United and Chelsea.

