Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has revealed why it would have been futile for Manchester United to sign him last summer.

Grealish was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, but the England international’s high price tag prevented a deal from coming to fruition.

Now, the 25-year-old has joked that Man United would have had no need for his services as they had already signed Bruno Fernandes.

Grealish is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s best players. The midfielder has consistently impressed with his attacking runs and crucial goal contributions for Villa.

This season, he has scored seven goals and has provided 12 assists in all competitions for Dean Smith’s side.

Villa have amassed 39 points from 25 league games and are in contention for a European spot, after their fine performances this campaign.

Grealish, meanwhile, is currently out of action after sustaining a leg injury during training in late February.

Grealish on joining Man United.

Grealish spoke with Youtuber Harry Pinero and he was asked why he didn’t sign for the Red Devils last summer.

“You’ve got Bruno (Fernandes) anyway,” Grealish jokingly replied.

Pinero then praised Grealish for having the best “first touch” in the Premier League saying:

“You’ve got the filthiest first touch in the Prem.”

However, the Villa star disagreed with the aforementioned statement and called for Fernandes and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne to be given more respect for their capabilities.

“No, that’s not true,” Grealish retorted.

“I do some alright touches but come on, you need to put a bit of respect on Bruno and KDB.

“De Bruyne, he’s my favourite player. I think he’s probably the most perfect player in the Prem.

“I just try and take little bits out of his game. I want to improve on and that’s looking at De Bruyne’s game and what he does.”

