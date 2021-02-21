Paul Merson advises Barcelona to complete Jack Grealish transfer after PSG humiliation

Share and Enjoy !

“If I’m Barcelona I’m buying him tomorrow.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised Barcelona to make a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Blaugrana suffered a humiliating Champions League defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week and are in dire need of a rebuild.

As such, Merson believes that the Catalan club ought to go all out to secure the Englishman’s signature, irrespective of the cost, as he would “rip it up” at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona defeat.

Ronaldo Koeman’s men suffered an ignominious defeat against Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG during their midweek Champions League Round of 16 clash.

PSG came away with a comprehensive 4-1 victory on the night, leaving Barcelona on the verge of exiting the competition.

2 – Barcelona have lost consecutive home games (0-3 vs Juventus 🇮🇹 and 1-4 vs PSG 🇫🇷) in a single European competition season for the first time ever. Unfocused. pic.twitter.com/sNMmSfTTEi — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2021

Grealish, meanwhile, has been in sparkling form for Dean Smith’s Villa. The 25-year-old has provided seven goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season.

His efforts have helped put the Lions in contention for a European spot, as they find themselves eighth in the table with 36 points.

Merson on Grealish.

Following their European capitulation, Merson has urged Barcelona to make a move for the England international as soon as possible.

“I think that much of him and I think he is one of the best around,” the 52-year-old told Sky Sports.

“I think if I’m a manager at one of the big boys and no disrespect to Aston Villa here but if you’re looking to go through your career and try and win something I’m looking at £120/130 million for him I would pay.

“I watched Barcelona the other night get ripped to shreds, if I’m Barcelona I’m buying him tomorrow morning it doesn’t matter how much it is.

“I’m buying Jack Grealish because Jack Grealish at the Nou Camp would absolutely rip it up.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: aston villa, Barcelona, jack grealish, Paul Merson, psg