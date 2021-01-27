Irish Celtic fan group provide club with ultimatum on Neil Lennon

“It is our view that change sooner rather than later would be more beneficial.”

A Celtic fan group based in Ireland has threatened a boycott of season tickets if Neil Lennon continues as manager of the club.

The Association of Irish Celtic Supporters Clubs released a statement outlining their disapproval of the state of affairs at Celtic Park and asked for changes to be implemented.

The group represents supporters clubs from around Ireland and have regularly attended Celtic games for decades.

Celtic have endured a torrid season during the current campaign. The defending champions sit 23 points behind leaders and arch-rivals Rangers but do have three games in hand.

The Bhoys were aiming for a historic tenth title in a row this year but hopes of defending their crown have faded away in light of their poor form.

Additionally, they have also come under fire for a controversial trip to Dubai to conduct a training camp.

Several players and staff were forced to self-isolate after Covid positive cases popped up within the squad.

Amidst all this, manager Lennon has been criticised for his handling of the team and calls for his sacking have grown louder in recent weeks.

AISC statement.

Now, the AISC have warned the club that prolonged inaction will only serve to further anger the supporters.

They released the following statement on their website:

“Recent days have seen us in direct contact with Celtic to again express our disappointment and ongoing concern regarding the current situation at the club.

“In a season which had promised so much, very few could have envisaged us to be in the dire position in which we find ourselves in the early weeks of 2021.

“Again, we outlined the concerns of our members regarding the lack of communication by the club and the perceived resistance to change in terms of the current management team.

“It is our view that change sooner rather than later would be more beneficial.

“We also took the opportunity to highlight our concerns regarding the potential consequences of further inaction, in relation to season ticket renewals in the coming months as a feeling of disillusionment is growing among our members and indeed the wider Celtic support.”

