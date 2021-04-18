“I still wouldn’t say he’s the best.”

Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino has explained why Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling cannot be considered a “world-class” player.

Cascarino is of the opinion that “world-class” players ought to be the best footballers in their respective positions.

And as a result of Sterling’s ongoing poor run of form, he cannot be grouped into the aforementioned bracket of players despite being an “exceptional talent”.

Raheem Sterling.

Sterling burst onto the scene with Liverpool during the 2013-14 campaign when the Reds came agonisingly close to winning a Premier League title. The England forward formed a deadly attacking partnership with Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge at the time.

The youngster would go on to score 23 goals and provide 25 assists in 129 appearances for Liverpool. In the summer of 2015, Sterling secured a £57.3m transfer to Man City, a move which angered much of Liverpool‘s fanbase.

Raheem Sterling has now provided 50 assists in the Premier League since making his debut. And he’s got 95 goals to go with them. pic.twitter.com/PphtJuue9D — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 3, 2021

The England international has enjoyed a successful six-year spell with City, contributing 113 goals in 285 games for the club.

Despite being one of City’s most consistent performers, Sterling has struggled for game time in recent months.

The 26-year-old has featured in just two of City’s last eight games in all competitions with manager Pep Guardiola opting to play Phil Foden instead.

Cascarino on Sterling.

Cascarino, speaking with talkSPORT, explained why he doesn’t consider Sterling a “world-class” footballer.

“Being world-class, to me, means you’re the best player in that position,” Cascarino said.

“Being picked for the World XI, that to me is world-class, a lot of people disagree with me but that’s how I view it.

“Raheem has dropped off, he’s having a blip. On his game, he is an exceptional talent, but I still wouldn’t say he’s the best.

“If you asked me to pick between Neymar or Sterling, I’d probably pick Neymar. Raheem has really got to have a turn around of form.

“He didn’t start in the Champions League quarter-final, so he’s not in Pep Guardiola’s best team at the moment.”

__

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World.

The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.

Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: Manchester City, pep guardiola, raheem sterling, Republic of Ireland, tony cascarino