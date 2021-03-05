Share and Enjoy !

Ipswich Town first-team coach Matt Gill has outlined some of Republic of Ireland star Troy Parrott’s best attributes as a footballer.

Gill explained that Parrott demonstrates a “fantastic” work rate when he is on the pitch. He also said the Dubliner has the ability to drop deep whenever it is required of him and that he possesses abundant quality whenever he is “on the ball and around the box”.

Parrott began his footballing career with Dublin club Belvedere FC. The 19-year-old would then make the jump to Tottenham Hotspur‘s youth team in the summer of 2017.

The forward would go on to enjoy a fruitful spell with various Spurs youth teams as he progressed through the ranks of the club’s academy.

Parrott scored 31 goals and provided six assists in just 38 appearances for Tottenham’s youth sides.

His encouraging performances for the reserves earned him a call up to the first-team and he was handed his first Spurs competitive debut in the League Cup against Colchester United in 2019.

However, the Irishman found game time hard to come by at the north London club and as such, he was sent on loan to Ipswich last month for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Gill praises Parrott.

The Republic of Ireland international has featured in seven games for Paul Cook’s team but has yet to register a goal or an assist for the club.

However, despite this, Gill praised Troy for his efforts following Ipswich’s 2-1 win against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

“I’m desperate for Troy to get a goal but he’s done so well for us,” Gill told iFollow Ipswich.

“His work rate is absolutely fantastic and the quality is there for everyone to see.

“I was really impressed with his performance again and he probably covered more ground than anyone. He works for the team which is great to see.

“And (he) can drop in deep, but he also has quality when on the ball and around the box.”

