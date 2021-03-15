Ian Wright on the two signings Man United should focus on in the summer

Ian Wright has some transfer advice for Manchester United.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named the two signings that Manchester United ought to focus on in the upcoming transfer window.

Wright believes that the Red Devils should attempt to secure the signatures of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho in the summer.

Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund over the last year have attracted transfer interest from several clubs around Europe.

The Norway international was linked with a Man United transfer last year according to some reports, but a move failed to come to fruition.

The 20-year-old has been in prolific form for Dortmund this campaign, contributing 33 goals and five assists in all competitions.

🇳🇴 Norwegian top scorers in competition history: ⚽️2⃣0⃣ Erling Haaland

⚽️1⃣9⃣ Ole Gunnar Solskjær

⚽️1⃣8⃣ John Carew#UCL pic.twitter.com/rgvnPk2rKw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2021

Sancho, meanwhile, is also enjoying a resurgence in his form after a quiet start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The England international has scored 12 goals and has provided 12 assists in all competitions for Edin Terzic’s side this season.

Like Haaland, Sancho was also linked with a move to Old Trafford last year but Man United were reportedly deterred by Dortmund’s high asking price for the Englishman.

Wright on Man United signings.

Wright spoke with Premier League Productions and advised Man United to sign both Sancho and Haaland in the summer.

“I’d still try and get Sancho as well to go with him [Haaland],” Wright said.

“I envisage that if you can have a Man United side that had Pogba, Fernandes, Haaland and Sancho… you know what I mean?

“Then you start to feel that somewhere along the line you’re going to get some creativity there.

“My problem with Man United when I watch them is that they don’t keep the ball well enough in that last third where the creativity is needed to open a West Ham up, move defenders around, a link man like the forward who can hold it, keep it there on the edge of the box, play it around to someone like Fernandes who can slip it into little spaces.

“Then all of a sudden you can counter attack or you can play through them. That’s what they need, any of those two. I don’t think Sancho is something that they should just give up on because he’s creative as well, he goes past people.”

Read More About: Erling Haaland, ian wright, jadon sancho, Manchester United