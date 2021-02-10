Share and Enjoy !

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has claimed that he is “delighted” to see Manchester United defender Luke Shaw playing his best football for the club.

Wright also criticised former United manager Jose Mourinho for his “degrading” public condemnation of the left-back.

Luke Shaw.

Shaw joined Man United in the summer of 2014 as one of the most highly-rated defensive prospects in the Premier League.

However, his inconsistent performances made it hard for him to cement his place in the starting eleven during his debut campaign.

The following season, the ex-Southampton man suffered a career setback when he broke his leg against PSV Eindhoven in September 2015.

After recovering from his injury, Shaw struggled to find his best form and was frequently criticised by his then-manager Mourinho in public.

Shaw later revealed that he found it “hard” to deal with Mourinho’s public statements.

“It was a very hard time because sometimes I wasn’t able to get my word across or people were only hearing it from one side of the story,” he told the BBC.

Wright: Shaw is a really good player.

In light of this, Wright praised current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for getting the best out of Shaw this season and criticised Mourinho for his mistreatment of the Englishman.

“Ole has to get a lot of credit and when you listen to Ole talk about Luke, he says he loves talking to him,” Wright told the BBC.

“He talks about his fitness and the problems he had, to get himself to where he is now where he is fit and playing great stuff.

Luke Shaw has created 1.35 chances from open play p90 in the Premier League this season, more than: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Robertson [1.33]

🇫🇷 Digne [1.30]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Tierney [1.24]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James [1.29]

🇪🇸 Bellerín [0.93]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Alexander-Arnold [0.91]

🇪🇸 Reguilón [0.76]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chilwell [0.63] Elite. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fay8XNwlnl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 3, 2021

“Luke Shaw when he came to United from Southampton was a fantastic player. Whatever happened, the injuries or whatever, he fell off a little bit.

“But to hear some of the things the manager (Mourinho) was saying, ‘He’s only playing well cause I’m in his ear’, stuff like that, was really horrible for me to listen to. It was quite degrading a bit.

“He’s a really good player and I’m pleased that he’s turned it round to the point where he’s playing that kind of football but he looks even more comfortable, even better, fitter, stronger.

“I’m delighted for him and long may it continue for him.”

